   
Cory Burke scores at the Gold Cup
July 2, 2023

Cory Burke scored the fifth and final goal of the match, as Jamaica smacked St. Kitts and Nevis, 5:0, on its way to second place in Group A of the Gold Cup. Burke joins the somewhat-elite list of players who scored Gold Cup goals during their Metro tenure:

  • 2011, Dwayne De Rosario, Canada vs Guadeloupe
  • 2011, Rafael Marquez, Mexico vs Costa Rica
  • 2011, Dwayne De Rosario, Canada vs Panama
  • 2015, Roy Miller, Costa Rica vs Jamaica
  • 2017, Michael Murillo, Panama vs Martinique
  • 2017, Kemar Lawrence, Jamaica vs Mexico
  • 2019, Aaron Long (2), USA vs Trinidad and Tobago
  • 2023, Cory Burke, Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis

