Cory Burke scores at the Gold Cup

July 2, 2023 Cory Burke scored the fifth and final goal of the match, as Jamaica smacked St. Kitts and Nevis, 5:0, on its way to second place in Group A of the Gold Cup. Burke joins the somewhat-elite list of players who scored Gold Cup goals during their Metro tenure: 2011, Dwayne De Rosario, Canada vs Guadeloupe 2011, Rafael Marquez, Mexico vs Costa Rica 2011, Dwayne De Rosario, Canada vs Panama 2015, Roy Miller, Costa Rica vs Jamaica 2017, Michael Murillo, Panama vs Martinique 2017, Kemar Lawrence, Jamaica vs Mexico 2019, Aaron Long (2), USA vs Trinidad and Tobago 2023, Cory Burke, Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis