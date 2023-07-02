|
Cory Burke scores at the Gold Cup
July 2, 2023
Cory Burke scored the fifth and final goal of the match, as Jamaica smacked St. Kitts and Nevis, 5:0, on its way to second place in Group A of the Gold Cup. Burke joins the somewhat-elite list of players who scored Gold Cup goals during their Metro tenure:
2011, Dwayne De Rosario, Canada vs Guadeloupe
2011, Rafael Marquez, Mexico vs Costa Rica
2011, Dwayne De Rosario, Canada vs Panama
2015, Roy Miller, Costa Rica vs Jamaica
2017, Michael Murillo, Panama vs Martinique
2017, Kemar Lawrence, Jamaica vs Mexico
2019, Aaron Long (2), USA vs Trinidad and Tobago
2023, Cory Burke, Jamaica vs St. Kitts and Nevis