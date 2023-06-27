John Tolkin selected to All-Star Game

June 27, 2023 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin has been selected to the roster for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target as a coaches selection, the league announced today. Tolkin earns his first career honor as an MLS All-Star. Tolkin, 20, is in his fourth season with the Red Bulls. He has made 74 career MLS appearances and has started 68 of them. Tolkin has scored two goals and tallied nine assists. This season, Tolkin has registered four assists, which ranks tied for third among active MLS defenders. He is only the second homegrown player in franchise history to be named an MLS All-Star, with Tyler Adams being the first in 2018. The defender made his first career cap with the United States National Team against Colombia on January 28 of this year, where he started and played 81 minutes. Tolkin is currently with the United States during the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, looking to help the United States claim the prize for the eighth time in history.