Metro pulverizes Atlanta, 4:0, on the way to 1500

June 24, 2023 4:0 New York Atlanta Edelman

06.24.23 · League Well, that was unexpected. And we don't mean the Tom Barlow assist. (Tom Barlow got an assist!) Playing an Atlanta team undefeated in seven games, Metro put on a clinic on both sides of the ball, destroying the southern visitors, 4:0. The last goal was the 1500th in Metro history. But before we get to that, let's recap all the glory. Oh, and Tom Barlow got an assist! Metro completely dominated the midfield from the onset, but, as usual, couldn't do anything in the final third. This changed in the 32nd minute, off a Cameron Harper throw-in. The ball bounced at the right edge of the box, where Daniel Edelman slammed it at the near post past a dumbfounded Brad Guzan. The bald goalie immediately complained... but the only person he should have blamed was himself. Metro double the lead just before the break, when Edelman won the header in midfield and sent it forward to Barlow. The "Big, Strong, Fast" forward did well to lay it off to an onrushing Christian Casseres, and the Venezuelan easily converted for his first of the year. It was Barlow's first ever assist in league play... and Edelman's as well. With muggy conditions and a two-goal lead, Metro understandably took the foot of the pedal for most of the second half. This is until the 78th minute, when recent sub Ronald Donkor picked up the rebound at the right edge of the six-yard box and ran across, sending the ball back. Frankie Amaya, just a minute after entering the game, blasted it off a defender and in. Then, just before 90 was due to expire, Omir Fernandez stole the ball on the left side and fed Amaya, whose lob from the top of the box found the right side of the net. It was Amaya's first ever two-goal game, and goal #1500 in team history. Is that optimism we're feeling? Now that's unexpected! Lineup: Coronel, Duncan, Nealis, Reyes, Harper, Edelman, Casseres, Yearwood, Luquinhas, Barlow, Manoel. Subs: Ndam, Stroud, Fernandez, Donkor, Amaya.