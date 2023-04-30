Marcucci shuts out Fire II in game and shootout

0:0 Chicago (0:3) New York



04.30.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls held Chicago Fire FC II to a 0-0 draw at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. New York won the shootout 3-0 and grabbed the second point in the standings.

Frank Ssebufu, O'Vonte Mullings, and Henry Wise all converted from the spot to keep New York on top of the shootout.

Goalkeeper AJ Marcucci tied his single match high in saves with seven on the night. Marcucci leads MLS NEXT Pro in clean sheets with three and second in the league in saves with 23.