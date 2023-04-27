Steven Sserwadda out 4-5 months

New York Red Bulls midfielder Steven Sserwadda underwent successful surgery to repair a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee, the club announced today. Sserwadda sustained the injury while away on international duty and is expected to miss the next four to five months.

Sserwadda, 20, joined the first team last season when he signed his MLS contract on July 9, 2022. The Ugandan international has appeared in two MLS matches and made his MLS debut against Atlanta United FC on June 30, 2022.

The midfielder has made five caps for the Uganda National Team, including three starts. He made his debut for the national team on March 25, 2022, against Tajikstan and most recently appeared for Uganda in Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying in March.