RBNY II hunts first ever MLS Next win, 1:0

1:0 New York Huntsville Gorday

04.16.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls defeated Huntsville City FC 1-0 on Sunday, April 16, at MSU Soccer Park.

Red Bulls II struck right before the half for the match's only goal, as Oladayo Thomas sent a through ball to Ricardo Gorday, who collected the pass right near the end line, cut back and ripped a shot with his right foot. Gorday's goal was the first of his New York career in what was his first start with the club.

The victory for Red Bulls II marked the first in club history in MLS NEXT Pro action.

AJ Marcucci recorded his first clean sheet of the season and the fifth of his professional career.