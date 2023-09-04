RBNY II dethroned by Crown Legacy, 3:1

1:3 New York Crown Legacy Carmona Tavares 2

Filipovic 04.09.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls fell to Crown Legacy FC 3-1 on Sunday, April 9, at MSU Soccer Park.

Red Bulls II opened the scoring in the eighth minute, as forward Frank Ssebuufu slipped a pass to midfielder Daniel Edelman right outside of the box, who found midfielder Wiki Carmona who was making a run into the box. Carmona collected the pass, cut back to the left, and sent a shot into the back of the net.

Crown Legacy evened the score in the 52nd minute, as Adam Armour sent in a cross from the near side of the field that was headed in by Iuri Tavares. The visitors took the lead in the 57th minute as Armour played another ball to Tavares from the edge of the box.

Crown Legacy added their third in the 78th minute. Hamady Diop played a long pass across midfield to Marko Filipovic, who ripped a shot into the far corner of the net off a breakaway.

Midfielders Henry Wise and Ibrahim Kasule each made their season debuts in the match, with it also being the club debut for Kasule.