RBNY II "beats" Atlanta after perfect shootout

1:1 Atlanta (4:5) New York Lopez Carmona 04.02.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls II grabbed two points against Atlanta United 2 in a 1-1 draw with New York winning the shootout 5-4 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Atlanta opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Erik Lopez capitalized off a turnover with a breakaway goal.

Wiki Carmona leveled the match at one in the 58th minute, his second goal of the year in as many matches. Omar Valencia tallied his first assist of the year after driving down the left side and feeding Carmona. The assist is Valencia's second with the club.

Frank Ssebuufu, Daniel Edelman, Yostin Salinas, Wiki Carmona, and Erick Ruiz all scored in the shootout to give New York a flawless record.