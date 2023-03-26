RBNY II loses MLS Next opener after late equalizer

1:1 New York (2:3) Columbus Carmona Mohamed 03.26.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls battled defending MLS NEXT Pro champions Columbus Crew 2 to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at MSU Soccer Park. Columbus won the penalty shootout, 3-2.

The Red Bulls opened the scoring in the eighth minute when midfielder Wiki Carmona trapped a ball off a turnover and struck a volley from a long way out. His attempt found the back of the net.

Columbus equalized the match in the 94th minute, when Aidan Wolf sent a cross into New York's box and Abdi Mohamed scored with the right foot.

Jayden Reid, Ricardo Gorday, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Oladayo Thomas, and Dylan Sullivan all made their professional debuts in tonight's match.