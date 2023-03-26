   
RBNY II loses MLS Next opener after late equalizer
March 26, 2023 (Official Game Summary)

1:1
New York (2:3) Columbus
Carmona Mohamed
03.26.23 · Reserve

New York Red Bulls battled defending MLS NEXT Pro champions Columbus Crew 2 to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at MSU Soccer Park. Columbus won the penalty shootout, 3-2.

The Red Bulls opened the scoring in the eighth minute when midfielder Wiki Carmona trapped a ball off a turnover and struck a volley from a long way out. His attempt found the back of the net.

Columbus equalized the match in the 94th minute, when Aidan Wolf sent a cross into New York's box and Abdi Mohamed scored with the right foot.

Jayden Reid, Ricardo Gorday, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Oladayo Thomas, and Dylan Sullivan all made their professional debuts in tonight's match.


 
•  News Archive
•  Rumor Mill
•  Weekly Awards
•  Season Ratings
•  Last Game Ratings

•  Team Roster
•  Schedule
•  Statistics
•  Standings
•  Transactions
•  Reserves
•  Building the Team
•  Staff
•  Ticket Info
•  Stadium Info

Home · Team · News · History · Boards · Stuff · About

Copyright © 2001-2023 MetroFanatic.com™.
MetroFanatic is not affiliated with the MetroStars, Red Bull New York, or Major League Soccer.