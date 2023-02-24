Dru Yearwood gets green card

New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood has obtained his U.S. Green Card and is now a U.S. permanent resident. Yearwood will no longer occupy an international roster spot on New York's roster.

Yearwood, 22, has played three seasons for the Red Bulls and will be entering his fourth season with the club. He has made 66 MLS appearances and has recorded three goals and three assists. Last season, Yearwood scored two goals in 25 appearances.