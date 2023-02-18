Metro tops Coachella behind Barlow's brace

0:2 San Jose New York

Barlow 2 02.18.23 · Preseason

Well, well, well. It's not often Metro wins trophies. (There is a trophy, right?) Heading into the game with San Jose knowing that a win will guarantee them the prestigious Coachella Valley Invitational championship, Metro won 2:0 behind two goals by "Big, Strong, Fast" Tom Barlow. Sean Nealis and Cameron Harper provided the assists. In a strange turn of events, AJ Marcucci subbed into the game late as a field player.

Entering today's game, Metro and San Jose were the only participating teams with a perfect record. Metro ended the tournament with at 3-0, with four goals scored and none allowed.

Metro can now add the Coachella Cup to its list of glorious preseason trophies: the MLS Preseason Tournament in 2001 and the Disney Pro Soccer Classic in 2010, together with the international glory of La Manga Cup in 2004 and Emirates Cup in 2011 (which wasn't exactly in the preseason).

There is a trophy, right?