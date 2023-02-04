22 years of MetroFanatic

At some point, these numbers become somewhat meaningless. 22 years? It's a long, long time...

So let's just get to it: the new members of the MetroFanatic Hall of Fame! Last year, after Lloyd Sam's election, Bradley Wright-Phillips became the first-ever Hall of Famer to get enshrined NOT on February 4th, but immediately after his retirement. Today, the Hall welcomes two new members, and two of the greatest Metros of all time: recently-retired Sacha Kljestan, as well as Daniel Royer. It's not clear that Royer has retired, but he hasn't played anywhere since leaving Metro over a year ago...

22 years! Well, it still has meaning...