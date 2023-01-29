Cesar Haydar to taste synergy?

Could Metro be filling the hole in central defense caused by Aaron Long's departure? They might be doing so with a synergetic transfer for Colombian defender Cesar Haydar. According to Sounder At Heart, RBNY is "actively in conversations" with the 21-year-old, who has been on the books of Red Bull Bragantino since 2020.

Haydar has not played much for the "sister" club, with only three games in two years, before being sent on loan to his home country. He last played for Atletico Junior, playing in 14 games in 2022 and starting all but one of them.

Metro has never signed a player from Red Bull's Brazilian teams. The only instance of South American synergy was forward Amarildo, who joined RBNY II on loan from low-division Red Bull Brasil back in 2019.