Aaron Long named to World Cup roster

Aaron Long has been selected to the United States National Team final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, U.S. soccer announced today.

Long will be playing in his first World Cup, and the USMNT will be in their first World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Long will make his fourth USMNT roster this calendar year making two appearances in their last camp in September. The Oak Hills, California has made 29 caps for the U.S. with three goals, two assists and anchoring a backline to 14 clean sheets in 2,122 minutes played. He has donned the captain's armband in five matches, all of which have been shutouts.

The defender made 29 MLS appearances this season, while scoring four goals, which is a new career high. He has now scored 12 MLS goals in his Red Bulls career, which is the most by a defender in franchise history. Long was named to his second-career MLS All Star Game in August.