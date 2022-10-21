Ryan Meara signs contract extension

October 21, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls signed Crestwood, NY native Ryan Meara to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Meara has signed a new two-year MLS contract through 2024 with an option for an additional year in 2025. "We are pleased to keep Ryan at the club for upcoming years," Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said. "Ryan has proved to be a great goalkeeper, great leader, and a great teammate within our locker room, and we are very pleased to keep him at the club." Meara, 31, was drafted in 2012 MLS SuperDraft and has spent 10 seasons with New York. During this season, Meara played in two Open Cup matches, where he recorded two victories and one shutout. The goalkeeper has earned nine career Open Cup victories and has played in 15 Open Cup matches, the most by any player in franchise history. He helped the Red Bulls to the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Final after tallying two shutouts in five matches. Meara has played in 37 career MLS matches for the Red Bulls, where he has posted seven shutouts. "I am very happy to have Ryan with us for years to come," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He has an exceptional attitude and works hard every day to help the club reach its goals."