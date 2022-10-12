Thank you, Steve and Shep!

October 12, 2022 There are many things to love about MLS's Apple deal (including the ability to finally cut cable!), but there is one downside. With the demise of local announcing teams, this week's playoff game might be the last time a Metro game is called by Steve Cangialosi and Shep Messing. It's obviously possible that either or the pair continues to work by Apple, but who is to know at this point. Cangialosi seems likelier than Messing, who just turned 73. But who knows. What we know for sure is that it ends an era. Metro has been on MSG since its inception, with Messing taking over the commentating duties in 2001, and Cangialosi taking over the play-by-play role soon after. The duo has called most of the memorable moments in Metro history, including the 2013 Shield winner, which still stands at the apex of Metro glory. A few years ago, we were traveling abroad and turned on the television in a hotel room to watch soccer. Surprisingly, there were Steve and Shep, calling some random game from half a world away. We were also half a world away, and we could care less about the result. We just listened to Steve and Shep; it was just like being home. It seems that there will be an empty spot in our home soon.