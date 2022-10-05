Metro playoff scenarios (1 game left)

October 5, 2022 With Columbus tying Charlotte 2:2, and Miami beating Orlando 4:1, Metro's playoff destiny is a tad more clear. They can finish as high as third and as low as fifth. With one game left, NYCFC sits at 52 points, Metro at 50, and Miami at 48. In case of a tie, Metro would likely lose the goal difference tiebreaker to NYCFC (currently +15 vs +7) and will definitely lose the wins tiebreaker to Miami (it would be 14 to 15 if that is to happen). To finish third, Metro needs: A win against Charlotte AND a NYCFC loss to Atlanta To finish at least fourth, Metro needs one of the following: A win against Charlotte A Miami loss or tie vs Montreal This means that playing for a draw against Charlotte would be a completely irrelevant result. In case of a tie, Metro's fate will be decided elsewhere.