John Tolkin signed to long-term contract

October 5, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls signed Chatham, NJ native John Tolkin to a new MLS contract, the club announced today. Tolkin has signed a new four-year MLS contract through 2027 with an option for an additional year in 2028. "We are very excited to sign John to a new contract and keep him with the club," Head of Sport Jochen Schneider said. "He had a very successful season, and we are pleased to have him on our team for years to come." Tolkin, 20, has become a mainstay at the left back position for the Red Bulls over the last two seasons. The homegrown defender started and played in 30 matches this season and set a new career-high in assists with three this year. Tolkin leads MLS in interceptions with 69 this season. "I am very excited to have John at the club," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "He is an extremely talented young defender that brings energy to our backline, and we are pleased to keep him with us." Tolkin was just recently named No. 6 overall on the MLS 22 Under 22 list for this season. Prior to 2022, Tolkin made 22 starts in 28 games played last season, while adding one goal scored and two assists tallied. Before signing his first contract in 2020, Tolkin spent five seasons with Red Bulls Academy, where he made 79 appearances and scored 15 goals.