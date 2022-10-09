Metro comes back to upend New England, 2:1

Morgan McNamara 09.10.22 · League It looked like everything was going according to script. A drab first half with few chances on either end, and then, early in the second -- one mistake, one shot, one goal, and Metro was down, unable to come back... Wait, that was last week. Tonight, Metro flipped the script, coming back to defeat New England 2:1. Despite Cristian Casseres and Andres Reyes appearing on the injured list as questionable, both made the start. Patryk Klimala, on the other hand, did not return, meaning a third straight appearance for Elias Manoel. The young Brazilian contributed to the best chance of the first half, when an errant header by a Rev defender was completely misjudged by goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, only to bang off the post. Manoel was not able to bang in the rebound from a tough angle. The Revs scored in the 53rd on (it sounds like a broken record!) their first shot on goal of the match. A perfect pass from Gustavo Bou split the defenders, with Tommy McNamara providing the finish. Just like last week, the goal woke Metro up, but unlikely last week, they actually did something about it. Just five minutes after, Casseres fed Manoel at the semicircle, who laid it off back to the Venezuelan. Casseres took it into the box, and placed a perfect shot into the net. Soon after, it looked like Metro took the lead when Luquinhas converted off a long throw-in. Alas, VAR took the goal back when it was discovered that it went off his hand. But Metro keep pressing, and, in the 78th, it was time for the good side of VAR when Lewis Morgan has his shirt pulled in the box by the goonish McNamara. Petrovic tried to cheat to Morgan's right, so the Scotsman shot left, and that was the lead. Metro had little trouble the rest of the way, with the Revs goal ending up the only shot on goal for the entire game (that broken record again...) With three games left, Metro has now topped last year's wins and points total. Depending on other results, it might be possible to clinch a playoff berth before next week's game.