Hassan Ndam signed to first-team deal

The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Hassan Ndam to an MLS contract, the club announced today.

Ndam, 23, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on an MLS contract with the Red Bulls. During that stint, he appeared in four matches with the first team and made 58 appearances with Red Bulls II.

On July 14, 2022, he signed with Red Bulls II and appeared in five matches and logged 435 minutes. During the club's match on August 12, Ndam became the all-time leader in minutes by a defender in Red Bulls II history.

"We are happy to bring Hassan back into the first team," said Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. "His familiarity with the club and our system will allow him to step in and help the team as the season continues."

Following the 2018 season, Ndam was selected by FC Cincinnati in the MLS Expansion Draft. He made five appearances while on loan to the Charlotte Independence in 2019 and logged 14 matches on loan to Miami FC during the 2020 season.

"We are excited to have Hassan join the group," said Head Coach Gerhard Struber. "We were happy with what he has done with Red Bulls II and are excited to see what he can bring to the team."