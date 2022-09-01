Tom Edwards loaned by Stoke to Barnsley

September 1, 2022 Any illusion that Tom Edwards could possibly return to Metro has been removed. The Englishman, who is still somehow officially part of the RBNY roster, has been loaned by Stoke to Barnsley of England's League One. Edwards last played for Metro on July 24 against Austin, before returning to England under the rumors that Stoke either wanted him back, or for RBNY to buy him outright. Clearly, the latter was not happening, so the Metro loan spell was cut short, and off to Barnsley (coincidentally, Gerhard Struber's former club), he goes.