Metro mashes 10-man Miami, 3:1

Clark Higuain 08.27.22 · League And here we thought that the script would be obvious. Down a goal midway through the first half, Metro went up a man after a red card to a Miami player. We've seen this story before, we thought. Miami will bunker for the rest of the game, and Metro will not be able to get through. Maybe they'll get a lucky bounce... Nope. Metro reversed the script, and played like a team possessed, running Miami off the field for a 3:1 comeback victory. Even getting reduced to 10 men themselves midway through the second could not slow then down. After Carlos Coronel made a wonderful point blank save early in the game, Miami got an opportunity on an Andres Reyes foul just outside the box. Gonzalo Higuain blasted the free kick around the wall and into the far side of the net. In the last three years, he has now scored more free kicks at Red Bull Arena (2) than the entire Metro team (1). The game changed in the 29th, when Alejandro Pozuelo kicked Reyes in the chest. He was initially given a yellow, but VAR reversed the obvious call. And that was the wake-up Metro needed. Attacks started to come in waves, with Patryk Klimala putting one in the net, only to be discovered two steps offside. Then, in the 43rd, Cristian Casseres found John Tolkin, whose fantastic back-heel pass led Lewis Morgan into the box. The ex-Miami player made his old team pay, and the game entered the break tied. Metro didn't let up, and got the go-ahead goal in the 53rd. Kyle Duncan set a cross into the box that was headed back by Casseres to Daniel Edelman. The youngster got passed a dazed Miami defender, then took a wonderful touch at the top of the box to loop it into the net for his first MLS goal. Duncan got a second yellow in the 70th, so the script had another chance to get flipped. Fortunately, just four minutes after, Dylan Nealis headed into the box, where Caden Clark took it out of the air and slammed it home. It was his first goal in more than a year. Miami didn't get a chance until stoppage time, with Coronel coming up with a huge kick save, but, by then, it really didn't matter. Finally, a home win to break the disgusting losing streak... and now, two quick games against opponents higher than Metro in the table. We'll see what happens to the script.