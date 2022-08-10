Tyler Pasher claimed off waivers

The New York Red Bulls have selected Tyler Pasher off waivers, the club announced today.

Pasher, 28, most recently played for the Houston Dynamo, where he made 39 appearances for over the last two seasons. Over the last two seasons with Houston, he tallied six goals and three assists. He made 17 MLS appearances this season, while adding two goals and one assist.

The Elmira, Canada native has made stints at PS Kemi in Finland, Sporting Kansas City, and Indy Eleven. With Indy, Pasher scored 23 goals in 50 appearances for the club. In 2020, he was named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team after scoring 10 goals in 15 matches.

Pasher has represented Canada at various youth levels, including the U-17's and U-20's. He made his senior national team debut in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 16, 2021, against Haiti.