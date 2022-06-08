Mundane Metro bores through scoreless tie vs DC

August 6, 2022 0:0 DC United New York



08.06.22 · League The last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind, to say the least... and not a good one for Metro. So why not finish this long tough stretch with a drab, flaccid, monotonous performance? Thankfully, the Scum was not much better, with a 0:0 scoreline and three total shots on goal telling the accurate story. How do you write about a game like this? No chances, no saves, no mistakes, no real attacking... just two teams going through the motions and settling for a point. So let's just talk about the striker situation and the ineptitude of the transfer window. Yes, this teams can score goals, and get it from various positions... except the one that is supposed to produce them. Patryk Klimala (with a new dye job!) has not scored 13 straight matches. 13! And while Tom Barlow might be "Big, Strong, Fast", he is still Tom Barlow. Which leaves us with... With Klimala and Barlow. The Red Bull brass looked at the situation and decided to stay pat. (Perhaps that young Brazilian on loan might prove worthy, but he does not exactly have a sterling scoring record.) Can they get by with such minor production from the frontline? They have so far. Will that be enough when the games become life and death? We highly doubt it. Hey, at least they didn't allow five...