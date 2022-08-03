Older Czech striker Tomas Pekhart linked

When it drips, it pours? Soon after Territorio MLS confirmed the potential loan of Elias Manoel, the same source reports ongoing interest in Czech striker Tomas Pekhart, who was a teammate of Luquinhas at Legia Warsaw. Pekhart is... 33 years old. Metro has not signed a player on the wrong side of 30 since Shaun Wright-Phillips in 2015, and he had a special family connection.

Prior to Legia, Pekhart has played all over Europe: England (Southampton), Germany (Nurnberg and Ingolstadt), Greece (AEK), Spain (Las Palmas), as well as his native Czechia. As recently as two seasons, he scored 22 goals for Legia, before dropping to nine last year.

Pekhart was part of Czech squads at Euro 2012 and 2020. In 24 caps for his country, he has scored two goals, both against Malta.

Pekhart is a free agent, meaning Metro is theoretically not restrained by the soon-closing transfer window.

Update: Pekhart signed with Gaziantep in Turkey.