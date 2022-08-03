Brazilian Elias Manoel to come on loan?

If you thought that the transfer window would close without Metro making an impactful addition... hold that thought. Radio Gama Esportiva in Brazil is reporting that Gremio's 20-year-old striker Elias Manoel will be coming on loan to RBNY for the rest of the year. In 2022, he played in 18 league matches for the relegated club, starting six and scoring two goals.

Manoel confirmed the deal to Territorio MLS, replying "Yes, it proceeds. A loan until the end of the year. I'm happy. It will be a different experience."

So, yeah, we did say "impactful"...