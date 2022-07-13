Metro linked to Israeli right back Eli Dasa

According to Eretz Sport, RBNY is linked to Israeli right back Eli Dasa. The 29-year-old (that's pushing it!) is currently a free agent after spending the last three years with Vitesse in the Netherlands. Previously, 90 min reported that "multiple MLS clubs are showing interest" in the same player.

Dasa started his career with Beitar Jerusalem and also played for Maccabi Tel Aviv before moving to Vitesse. He has played 36 times for Israel.