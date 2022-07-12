Aaron Long named to All-Star roster

July 12, 2022 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls Captain Aaron Long has been selected to the roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the league announced today. Long earns his second MLS All-Star honors, with his first honors occurring in 2018. Long, in his sixth season with the Red Bulls, will make his return to the MLS All-Star Game. After returning from a season-ending Achilles injury in 2021, he has made 17 appearances for the club this season and has scored three goals, which is tied for his career-high. The Oak Hills, California Native won a Supporters Shield with New York, earned MLS Defender of the Year, and MLS Best XI honors in 2018. Long was promoted to the first team after leading New York Red Bulls II to a 2016 USL Championship title and earned 2016 USL Defender of the Year award. He has made 135 MLS appearances for New York, including nine postseason matches. His 11 goals in MLS regular season play are the most by a defender in franchise history. Long was the first player in franchise history to sign with New York Red Bulls II, earn promotion to the senior team and be named captain. The defender made his return to the United States National Team on March 10, coming on as a second-half substitute against Mexico in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match. For country, Long has made 27 appearances and scored three goals, and was included in their most recent camp in June, where he made starts in all four matches against Morocco, Uruguay, El Salvador, and Grenada.