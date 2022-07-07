David Jensen's contract terminated

The New York Red Bulls have mutually agreed to terminate the contract of goalkeeper David Jensen, the club announced today.

Jensen, 30, joined the Red Bulls in February of 2020 and made 11 appearances for New York, while recording one shutout and 25 saves. Prior to New York, he spent the previous four seasons with FC Utrecht, where he made 145 appearances.

The Hillerod, Denmark native spent the last year on loan with K.V.C. Westerlo, where he made 26 appearances and recorded 10 shutouts.