Tyler Adams joins Jesse Marsch at Leeds

July 6, 2022 The transfer that has been in the cards is now real. Metro homegrown Tyler Adams (who was brought to the first team by Jesse Marsch), fresh of two and a half years at Leipzig (where he was coached for a period by Marsch), has been signed by Marsch and Leeds United. The transfer free is reported at 17 million pounds, or about 20 million dollars. According to ESPN, it can increase to 23 million pounds "with add-ons". According to reports at the time of Adams' sale to Leipzig, Metro was to keep 1/3 of any sell-on fee, meaning they are due to pocket about $7 million, and potentially more. While MLS rules prevent converting that into allocation money, it's still a huge windfall for the club.