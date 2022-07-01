Metro linked with Dutch forward Dylan Vente

Perhaps Herr Schneider has been watching. According to the Dutch website ZO-NWS, RBNY is after striker Dylan Vente, who last season scored 23 goals in 38 games for Roda in the Netherlands second division.

Vente, 23, came up with Feyenoord, but played sparingly for them, starting in 2017. Overall, he scored four goals in 41 first division games, spanning five years (one of them with Waalwijk on loan). His career took off with first a loan, and then a transfer to Roda.

ZO-NWS reports that "talks have already taken place" and Vente "would not be unsympathetic to a new sporting adventure in the United States".