Luquinhas named MLS Player of the Week

June 21, 2022 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for the 15th week of the 2022 MLS season. Luquinhas scored his fifth goal of the season on Saturday in the Red Bulls' 2-0 win over Toronto FC that saw them move into second place in the Eastern Conference. His five goals are the second most on the Red Bulls this season and are tied for the most by a midfielder in their debut MLS season. The Brazilian has scored or assisted in two-thirds of his starts (six-of-nine) and the Red Bulls are 4-1-1 in those matches. With the Red Bulls leading 1-0 in the 56th minute, the team intricately played the ball from defense to attack, which sprung forward Tom Barlow whose effort was saved into the path of Luquinhas. The midfielder raced onto the ball a few yards outside of the box and carefully hit a one-time chip over a diving Toronto defender and goalkeeper for the second goal of the match (Watch Here). Luquinhas is the second Red Bulls player to win MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire this year, joining Lewis Morgan in Week 2. Luquinhas is the first Red Bull player to receive the honor in his debut MLS season since Luke Rodgers in 2011.