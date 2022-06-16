Klimala suspended, Fletcher fined for diving

June 16, 2022 (Official Game Summary) The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala for one match for serious foul play during RBNY's match against Charlotte FC on June 11. Klimala has also been fined an undisclosed amount. The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, in which officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension outlined in Section VI.B.4.d. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 3, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior. The Disciplinary Committee has found RBNY forward Ashley Fletcher guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 58th minute of New York's match against Charlotte FC on June 11. Fletcher has been fined an undisclosed amount for the infraction.