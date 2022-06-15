The return of... Fabio?

If 2022 strikers are not breaking the bank, why not return to... 2021? According to Torcedores.com, RBNY is potentially interested in the return of the one and only Fabio.

Fabio spent last year on loan with Metro, tallying seven goals and seven assists. As renewing the loan would make him a DP, Metro passed, and he went back to Brazil. There, he surprisingly signed with Atlético Mineiro, 2021 champions.

It hasn't been smooth sailing from there. Fabio is not performing, or even playing much, and looks to be transferred out. Torecodres is claiming that RBNY is "showing interest", but "there is no official offer".

Well, he definitely showed more than Ashley Fletcher...