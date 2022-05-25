Castillo, Mullings promoted for Open Cup

The New York Red Bulls have signed New York Red Bulls II defenders O'vonte Mullings and Juan Castillo to short-term loans, the club announced today. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign a player on loan from their affiliates for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Canadian Championship and exhibition matches.

The defenders will be available for the Red Bulls' home match against Charlotte FC on Wednesday in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Mullings, 21, has appeared in nine matches for NYRB II this season, logging 771 minutes played. He currently leads the club in assists with three this year. The Toronto, Ontario native signed with Red Bulls II on March 4, 2022, after a four-year collegiate career at Florida Gulf Coast University. Mullings made 57 appearances and scored 28 goals.

Castillo, 19, is in his second year with NYRB II and has dawned the captain's armband for the club multiple times this season. He has made 40 career USL Championship appearances over his two seasons and has tallied three assists. The Tumaco, Colombia native has played and started in every match this season for the club.