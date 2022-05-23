Metro linked with ancient midfielder Charles Aranguiz

"Ancient" for the current squad, that is. According to Torcedores.com, RBNY is linked with Bayer Leverkusen's Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz, who is -- this can't be right! -- 33!

The website reports that "The club's sporting director, Denis Hamlet, made contact this Thursday with the athlete's representative in order to format a proposal for the midfielder. Aranguiz's move to the New York Red Bulls has the approval of coach Gerhard Struber, who is very enthusiastic about the athlete's arrival. The New York Red Bulls are willing to offer Charles Aránguiz a salary of US $3 million."

Aranguiz is under contract with Bayer for another season, but has supposedly asked for termination. He has been with Leverkusen since 2015. The central midfielder score seven goals in 96 caps for Chile, participating in the 2014 World Cup and winning two Copa America titles.

Metro has not signed a player on the wrong side of 30 since 2015, when Shaun Wright-Phillips came over to join brother Bradley.