Matt Nocita permitted to delay Navy service

Statement by U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck on 2022 Athletes Seeking to Play Professional Sports

Today, the Naval Academy received word that In accordance with DTM 19-011, "Military Service Academy Graduates Seeking to Participate in Professional Sports," of November 8, 2019, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved a delay in tendering the appointment of the following midshipmen in order to pursue employment in professional sports following graduation.

Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Matthew Nocita - Soccer. Nocita was selected in the first round of the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft by the New York Red Bulls. Assigned to commission as Marine Corps ground officer, he will now enlist in the Marine Corps Individual Ready Reserve upon graduation this Friday.

Consistent with DTM 19-011, midshipmen whose tender of appointment is delayed will enlist in the Navy or Marine Corps Individual Ready Reserve, and at the conclusion of participating in professional sports will complete an active duty service obligation of at least five years from the date of their appointment as a commissioned officer.