Jesse Marsch guides Leeds to safety

May 22, 2022 At this website, we do not care about European "football". Sure, we catch a game from time to time, but only one club team matters to us, and it's headquartered in New Jersey. That being said, we couldn't remember when we cared more about a European game than we did today. Jesse Marsch, who spent two post-Metro years at Salzburg, winning everything possible. Jesse Marsch, fresh off a unsuccessful half year at Leipzig. Jesse Marsch, shielding off the Red Bull overloards to take over... a Premier League team! famed Leads! from beloved Mauricio Bielsa, a team that was leaking goals left and right, a team Marsch was supposed to guide to safety. He did just that. Coming into the last game of the season, Leads needed to do better than Burnley. Leeds was at the road at Brentford; Burnley at home to Newcastle. The odds were stacked against them, but Leeds won, Burnley lost, and Marsch was safe, embraced by his players and fans alike... the same fans who frowned at an American mere months ago. While Marsch's success is not a referendum on American coaches in Europe, it's a start. He will now be given an offseason, and a chance to build his team. Who is to say the same fans that love him today will not turn on him the first sign of a losing streak? Who is to say how long he lasts? We're betting on Jesse.