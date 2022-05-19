Metro vs Barca, 2008 Metro to play Barcelona on July 30th

May 19, 2022 (Official Press Release) The New York Red Bulls will face FC Barcelona at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. ET, the club announced today. The match, presented by Audi, will be the first time the clubs have faced off against each other at Red Bull Arena. "We are extremely honored to host FC Barcelona at Red Bull Arena, one of the premier soccer venues in all of North America," said Marc de Grandpré, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "Since 2010, we have proudly hosted many of the top men's and women's clubs throughout the world and on July 30, we look forward to writing a new chapter in this stadium's history when welcoming Barça for a match against your New York Red Bulls." This will be the third time in franchise history that FC Barcelona will play the New York Red Bulls in a friendly; the first meeting occurred on August 12, 2006 and the second on August 6, 2008, both at Giants Stadium. The 2006 tilt marked the largest crowd for both a Red Bulls game and match involving an MLS side at the time, with an attendance of 79,002. Due to this match, the New York Red Bulls home match against Colorado Rapids, originally scheduled for July 30, will be rescheduled to Tuesday, August 2, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.