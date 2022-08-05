Inept RBNY II loses late to Sacramento, 1:0

0:1 New York Sacramento

Foster 05.08.22 · Reserve

A late goal by Maalique Foster lifted Sacramento Republic FC to a 1-0 victory against New York Red Bulls II on Sunday afternoon at MSU Soccer Park as a strong second half by the visitors paid off with only two minutes remaining.

With two minutes to go, the visitors grabbed the lead as former Red Bulls II player Luther Archimede was played in on a counterattack and after drawing the goalkeeper found Foster to his left, who rode a challenge and finished.

Both teams ended the game down to 10 men as both New York's John Murphy and Sacramento's Archimede were sent off for their second yellow cards in stoppage time.