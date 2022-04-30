Detroit motors through RBNY II, 2:0

2:0 Detroit New York Atuahene

Monzon(OG)

04.30.22 · Reserve

Francis Atuahene had a role in both goals as Detroit City FC scored twice in the final 10 minutes to take a 2-0 victory against the New York Red Bulls II on Saturday afternoon at Keyworth Stadium.

In the 82nd minute, Detroit grabbed the lead as Rhys Williams found space on the right side to deliver a low cross to the top of the six-yard area where Atuahene put home a finish from close range at the second attempt. DCFC added a second in the final minute when a cross by Atuahene from the left was turned into his own goal by New York's Lucas Monzon.