USA qualifies for Qatar!

March 30, 2022 Just like four and a half years ago in Trinidad, the US ended its qualifying campaign with a loss. That one signaled the nadir of modern American soccer; this one was mostly irrelevant and qualified them for the World Cup Going into the game, the US knew that only losing by six would push them out of direct qualification; they lost only 2:0 in a boring game whose result seemed predetermined from opening kickoff. But, to quote "White Men Can Jump", "Sometimes when you win, you really lose. And sometimes when you lose, you really win." So the US lost, but really won, and Costa Rica won, but really lost, as they are heading to the playoff against New Zealand. Aaron Long, who came off the bench in USA's last two matches, was not needed tonight. Ex-Metro Tyler Adams started yet again. At the end, all that mattered was erasing the sour taste of Trinidad and ushering the US to the world's biggest stage once again. Here's hoping Long makes the roster.