RBNY II gets first win of the year, 1:0

March 16, 2022 (Official Game Summary) 0:1 Atlanta New York

Adebayo-Smith 03.16.22 · Reserve Jordan Adebayo-Smith scored the only goal as the New York Red Bulls II took a 1-0 victory against Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in a game that saw both teams end with 10 players. After a lightning delayed kick by 30 minutes, New York took the initiative early and almost took the lead in the 16th minute when John Murphy hit the left post. Three minutes later, the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Aidan McFadden was sent off for a hard challenge. Red Bulls II were kept from making their advantage tell as Atlanta goalkeeper Justin Garces made a pair of big saves to deny Murphy before a finish just before halftime by Ezra Widman was ruled out for offside. Red Bulls II took the lead in the 66th minute, as Murphy intercepted a pass as the hosts looked to play out of their defensive third and set up Adebayo-Smith for his first goal for the club. New York was also reduced to 10 men with 17 minutes to go when Steven Sserwadda was sent off after his second yellow card of the game.