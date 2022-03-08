BWP announces retirement

March 8, 2022 The greatest goalscorer in Metro history (perhaps the greatest player in Metro history?), the one and only Bradley Wright-Phillips has announced his retirement from soccer. "I'm done. Thank you to all of the clubs that gave me the opportunity to represent the badge. Thank you to all my team mates, coaches, fan bases for your support (ups and downs) but most of all thank you to my friends and family, especially my wife Leanne. I couldn't have done this without you. Onto the next chapter," he wrote on Instagram. BWP found the net 126 times for Metro, more than twice of second-best Juan Pablo Angel. He spent the last two years with LAFC and Columbus. To honor Wright-Phillips, he is immediately inducted into the MetroFanatic Hall Of Fame. This is the first time we have done so outside of our traditional February 4th anniversary.