Lewis Morgan named MLS Player of the Week

March 7, 2022 (Official Press Release) New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week for the second week of the 2022 MLS season. Morgan and the New York Red Bulls continued their strong start to the 2022 campaign, as Morgan's first-half hat trick, the first of his MLS career, paced the club in its 4-1 victory over Toronto FC (View All Three Goals Here). Morgan opened the scoring with a deft strike around a diving goalkeeper in the 17th minute (Watch Here). He proceeded to add his second in the 24th minute (Watch Here) and completed his trifecta with a breakaway score in the 40th minute (Watch Here). All three of Morgan's goals were assisted by Polish Designated Player Patryk Klimala, who was recently named to MLS' Team of the Week alongside Morgan. Morgan was the first Red Bulls player to tally a first-half trick since Bradley Wright-Phillips on May 28, 2016 against Toronto FC. The Scottish midfielder was also the first Red Bulls player to tally a hat-trick since BWP accomplished the feat on September 6, 2018 at D.C. United.