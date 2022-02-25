Cowardly Thelwell avoids blame, leaves for Everton

February 25, 2022 (Official Press Release) Kevin Thelwell has left the organization to become Director of Football for Everton Football Club in the Premier League. "On behalf of the organization, we would like to thank Kevin for his contributions and efforts to the club over the last two years," said Marc de Grandpre, General Manager, New York Red Bulls. "We wish Kevin all the best, both personally and professionally, in his new endeavor." Thelwell was announced as Head of Sport in February of 2020 and helped lead the club to back-to-back Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances. Over two seasons, he has made key acquisitions to build the roster, which is highlighted by Carlos Coronel, Caden Clark, Patryk Klimala, Andres Reyes and Dru Yearwood. New York tied for fewest goals allowed in 2021, moving up from 14th in 2020, with the help of those additions. Most recently, Thelwell has helped solidify New York's future with the Red Bulls second Designated Player, Luquinhas, and key future prospects in Daniel Edelman, Zach Ryan and Serge Ngoma as the Red Bulls Homegrown Class of 2022. He has also played an integral role in the development of the new Training Complex, expected to be completed in 2024, illustrating his commitment to enhancing the academy and development programs. "My family and I have loved every minute of working in the U.S. and in particular for the New York Red Bulls," said Thelwell. "It has been an incredible period that I will cherish and feel that I am a much better head of sport for the experience. I feel I leave the shirt in a much stronger place than when I joined. The roster has been completely rebuilt; there is a clear sporting vision now in place as part of a strategic five-year plan; and the pipeline of young talent is now stronger than ever. I would like to thank the staff, players and fans for their support, and I am looking forward to continuing to be a fan of the Red Bulls in the future." The New York Red Bulls will begin an extensive search for a new Head of Sport.