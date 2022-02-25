Metro linked with Jurgen Heil

Another day, another European rumor about a position of need. This time, Kronen Zeitung reports that RBNY has had discussions with Austrian defensive midfielder Jurgen Heil. The 24-year-old has been playing with Hartberg since 2017.

"It could be that there was at least one informative exchange," Heil told Krone. "My contract in Hartberg expires in the summer. I've always said that when requests come in, I'll listen to everything. But no decision has been made yet. And of course it is also possible that I will extend my contract in Hartberg."

It would have been nice if these talks happened a tad earlier in the offseason, no?