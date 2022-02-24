Metro linked with Ashley Fletcher

Clearly, Gerhard Struber is not happy with the team's makeup, and clearly, striker depth is one of the problems. One day after the coach's comments, English tabloid The Sun links RBNY to Ashley Fletcher, striker for Watford. The rag claims that the "Red Bulls are confident of snapping up the ex-Manchester United and West Ham forward in a temporary move."

Calling Fletcher ex-Man United is not exactly fair, since he never played a senior game for the club. Most of his career was spent in Middlesbrough. He also played for Barnsley (before Struber's reign), West Ham, and Sunderland, before moving to Watford last offseason. The 26-year-old (Wait! Isn't that too old?) has played just three times this season, all off the bench.

Nothing like more loans to build continuity... That being said, having someone behind Patryk Klimala is beyond vital.