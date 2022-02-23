Gerhard Struber points out roster inadequacies

February 23, 2022 Gerhard Struber did not mince words at the season-opening press conference, highlighting numerous issues with the roster building that should be obvious to even the casual observer (and Struber is anything but casual): "We have 16 players available for the game and two goalkeepers. It's a challenge at the moment." "Of course, the goal was to hold the group together and add three, four, five key players. The transfer window shows me a very difficult picture. We have developed a team from a new start. Many players from academy and second team... we have to be realistic." "We have to search for replacements for the six and for clearing our area." "The next few weeks will be a challenging time, but it's not a magic wand. Every day, it's hard work. We haven't gained the output that we saw at the end of last season." "I have a situation where we have to fair in every direction and honest with the fans. I think I'm realistic, not a dreamer. Right now, this needs time. We are very very young. I have to manage that." While Struber's honesty is refreshing, the sinister underlining lies with Kevin Thelwell (and Denis Hamlett?). With Davis leaving, why wasn't "the six" filled? Why the goal of adding "three, four, five key players" not met? Why is the team "very young"? Well, the answer to the last one is pretty obvious...