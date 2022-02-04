   
21 years of MetroFanatic
February 4, 2022

21 years! If MetroFanatic was a person, it could legally drink. Of course, it's just a website, so we'll leave the drinking to our readers, to try to wash away decades of disappointment. It doesn't work.

As every year on this day, we add a new entry to the MetroFanatic Hall of Fame. Since Bradley Wright-Phillips has not officially retired yet, we only have one honoree: two-time Supporters Shield winner and Lady Gaga jacket owner, Lloyd Sam! Coincidentally, he is the 21st member of the Hall.

Thanks to everyone who keeps reading!


 
